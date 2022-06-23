MacGregor to equip additional 4 Höegh Autoliners’ multi-fuel PCTCs

June 23, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

MacGregor, part of Finnish Cargotec, has been selected to supply comprehensive packages of roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) equipment for an additional four multi-fuel and zero-carbon ready Aurora-class pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) ordered by Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners.

This will extend Höegh Autoliners’ Aurora-class newbuilding programme to eight vessels, all of which will be built by China Merchant Heavy Industries (Jiangsu).

Vessels five and six are scheduled to be delivered during the second half of 2025 and vessels seven and eight in the first half of 2026. Designed by the China Merchants Industries owned ship designer, Deltamarin, the Aurora class can transport up to 9,100 cars and will be the world’s largest and most sustainable car carrier, the shipowner claims. The class will have DNV’s ammonia and methanol ready notation.

In March 2022, MacGregor was also selected to suply RoRo equipment for the first four zero-carbon ready Aurora-class units.

The new MacGregor order has a value of more than $15 million, according to the company.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply and installation support for a large stern quarter ramp and door, a side ramp and door, internal ramp systems, and liftable car decks on all four vessels.

The vessels’ strengthened decks and internal ramp systems will enable electric vehicles to be carried on all decks, with the MacGregor load monitor system (LMS) boosting the load capacity of the ramp and providing more flexibility for heavier project cargo.

“We are very honoured to support Höegh Autoliners with the additional four Aurora class vessels as well as their strive towards a more sustainable future,” Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor, commented.

“Our Aurora newbuilding programme is a definitive step in our commitment to a net-zero emissions future by 2040, and we are pleased to continue the relationship with MacGregor to build our Aurora class vessels,” Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, said.

