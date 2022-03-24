MacGregor to equip multi-fuel PCTCs for Höegh Autoliners

March 24, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply RoRo equipment for four zero-carbon ready and multi-fuel Aurora class pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).

Photo: Höegh Autoliners

The equipment order is valued at more than $15 million, according to MacGregor.

The vessels were ordered by Norwegian shipowner Höegh Autoliners from Chinese shipbuilder China Merchant Heavy Industry (Jiangsu).

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Höegh Autoliners seals deal for zero-carbon ready car carriers Posted: 2 months ago

The first two units are scheduled to be delivered during the second half of 2024 and the next two in the first half of 2025. Höegh Autoliners also has options for a further four plus four vessels.

Designed by the China Merchants Industries-owned ship designer, Deltamarin, the Aurora class can transport up to 9,100 cars. The newbuilds will be “the world’s largest and most sustainable car carriers”, Höegh Autoliners claims.

The ships will be powered by marine gas oil (MGO) and LNG. In addition, the class will have DNV’s ammonia and methanol ready notation.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply and installation support for a large stern quarter ramp and door, side ramp and door, and liftable car decks.

The vessels’ strengthened decks and internal ramp systems will enable electric vehicles to be carried on all decks, with the MacGregor load monitoring system boosting the load capacity of the ramp and providing more flexibility for heavier project cargo.

“We are very pleased to have supported Höegh Autoliners from the early stages of the Aurora class project, building on the previous Horizon class vessels and our long-standing relationship with Höegh Autoliners,” Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor, said.

“Close collaboration with the owner, designer and builder is essential for a project such as the Aurora class to be successful, and we look forward to continuing our work together towards delivery of the first two vessels in 2024,” he added.

“We are pleased to continue the relationship with MacGregor to build our Aurora class vessels. MacGregor’s … technology and expertise will ensure our vessels are built to the highest standards. The Aurora class represents the future of our business. It will further strengthen our service offering, accelerate our path to zero emissions and put us in the forefront of sustainable shipping,” Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, commented.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: