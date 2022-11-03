Maersk Nomad to join ExxonMobil ops offshore Guyana

November 3, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Maersk Supply Service has secured a contract with ExxonMobil Guyana for the subsea support vessel (SSV) Maersk Nomad to be deployed on field development activities offshore Guyana.

Source: Maersk Supply Service

Maersk Nomad will operate with two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) onboard, providing general and subsea support scopes for ExxonMobil’s six ultra-deepwater drillships currently operating in the Stabroek Block.

According to Maersk Supply Service, all are expected to continue operating for the foreseeable future.

The contract was signed for a minimum of one year. The first charter is expected to begin in mid-November out of Georgetown, Guyana.

“This is a great milestone for Maersk Supply Service, as we expand our operations and offering in Latin America,” said Rafael Thome, managing director for Maersk Supply Service in Brazil and Latin America.

“We now look forward to building a positive relationship with ExxonMobil offshore Guyana, and to build on Maersk Nomad’s strong track record of delivering long-term contracts offshore Angola for ExxonMobil’s local affiliate.”

Related Article Posted: 13 days ago ExxonMobil books DOF Subsea vessels offshore Guyana Posted: 13 days ago

The Stabroek Block, located approximately 120 miles offshore Guyana, has a surface of 26,800 square kilometers.

Esso Exploration and Production Guyana, an ExxonMobil affiliate, is the operator and holds a 45 per cent interest, while Hess holds a 30 per cent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana a 25 per cent interest.

ExxonMobil sanctioned its fourth and largest to-date oil development on the Stabroek Block at the beginning of April. Shortly after, the oil major announced it had made three new discoveries offshore Guyana.