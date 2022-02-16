Maersk Supply Service on station-keeping duty for Shell Brasil

February 16, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Shell Brasil has awarded Maersk Supply Service with a contract for a station-keeping assignment during the removal of the emergency Gas Lift Riser on the FPSO Fluminense.

The scope includes responsibility for the station keeping, including vessels, heading control procedures, towmasters, survey equipment and deck crew for the FPSO to manage turret operations.

Maersk Supply Service’s anchor-handling tug vessels (AHTVs) Maersk Launcher and Maersk Lancer are assisting with the offshore element of the contract, commencing their charter from Rio de Janeiro.

“This project is a demonstration of the close relationship and trust that has been built between Maersk Supply Service and Shell Brasil, and we look forward to delivering on this project efficiently and safely,” said Rafael Thome, managing director for Brazil at Maersk Supply Service.

This is not the first time that Maersk Supply Service is assisting Shell with work on the FPSO Fluminese. Namely, the company received a contract back in 2019 for the provision of an integrated mooring lines life extension solution for the FPSO, including project management, engineering, interface management.

Most recently in Brazil, the Danish firm won a contract for the pre-lay of the mooring system for the newbuild Mero 2 FPSO. Execution will take place during the course of this year.