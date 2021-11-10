Maersk, Vestas team up on all containerised transport

November 10, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Danish shipping company A.P. Moller – Maersk and its compatriot wind turbines manufacturer Vestas have formed a long-term strategic partnership for all containerised transport.

Courtesy of Maersk

The partnership includes door-to-door transport from the companies’ suppliers to their factories and service warehouses as well as containerised site parts and transport equipment.

It also involves all airfreight shipments, the partners informed. However, the partnership excludes non-containerised road transport and outbound transport.

As informed, the Maersk-Vestas partnership is effective per 1 January 2022.

According to Vestas, by partnering with Maersk, the company gets direct access to container capacity at a fixed price, which will help ensure business continuity and cost predictability.

“The partnership also entails an opportunity to co-develop a joint sustainability journey, where the two companies can join forces to decarbonise logistics through green hydrogen solutions among other things”, Vestas added.

Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, COO at Vestas, said: “By partnering with Maersk, we can further accelerate the deployment of wind energy and protect profitability while working together on developing solutions that can make our supply chain more sustainable. We want to create a sustainable, resilient and predictable supply chain and by partnering with … Maersk, we strengthen our supply chain, our partnership setup within the transport and create opportunities to improve sustainability”.

“We are enthusiastic to be chosen as Vestas’ main logistics partner. … We will work hard to provide fast, resilient and dynamic supply chain solutions to Vestas as a modern end-to-end logistics company with fully controlled assets while empowering them and turning complications into opportunities”, commented Vincent Clerc, executive vice president and CEO Ocean and Logistics. A.P. Moller – Maersk.