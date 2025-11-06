Vallourec's orders surge with ADNOC, CNOOC and PetroChina deals
Back to overview
Home Subsea ‘Major’ North Sea operator renews Vallourec’s contract

‘Major’ North Sea operator renews Vallourec’s contract

Project & Tenders
November 6, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

French provider of tubular solutions Vallourec has secured the renewal of a multi-year contract with an undisclosed operator in the North Sea for the supply of oil country tubular good (OCTG) products, accessories, and integrated services.

Source: Vallourec

Vallourec said it was in charge of providing logistics, maintenance, storage, and repair in order to reduce downtime and operating costs, as well as the deployment of digital solutions, including TallyVision, a traceability tool designed to increase transparency and operational efficiency.

No details were revealed about the project or client, but the company did say it was a major operator in the UK North Sea.

Vallourec recently also secured a contract with TechnipFMC for the supply of line pipes for a deepwater development offshore Brazil operated by Shell.

This came after the French firm in mid-September announced that it had signed a long-term agreement with Brazilian oil & gas giant Petrobras for the supply of OCTG that could generate total revenue of up to $1 billion.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for a bigger impact and amplify your presence at the core hub of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles