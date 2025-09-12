Back to overview
Home Subsea Vallourec to supply Petrobras with OCTG from 2026 to 2029 in deal worth up to $1B

Vallourec to supply Petrobras with OCTG from 2026 to 2029 in deal worth up to $1B

Project & Tenders
September 12, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

French provider of tubular solutions Vallourec has signed a long-term agreement with Brazilian oil & gas giant Petrobras for the supply of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) that could generate total revenue of up to $1 billion.

Source: Vallourec

Following a competitive bidding process, Vallourec has been selected to supply OCTG products and services for Petrobras’ offshore operations from 2026 to 2029, with the agreement representing the widest award both in volumes and revenues since the Brazilian major adopted the open tender strategy.

The contract covers the full OCTG scope of supply for seamless pipes and VAM premium connections required for offshore wells from 4.5” up to 18”, including carbon and stainless-steel tubulars and associated accessories. 

Vallourec said it would also deliver comprehensive value-add services both onshore and offshore, from desk engineering and material coordination to rig preparation, offshore supervision, rig return repairs, and re-stocking, to support Petrobras in optimizing operational efficiency.

“This achievement is a powerful demonstration of Vallourec’s ability to meet customers’ complex and evolving requirements. It confirms the strength and consistency of our positioning, built on technical excellence, an integrated industrial presence in Brazil, and a long-standing partnership with Petrobras based on mutual trust,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vallourec Group.

This time last year, the two companies signed a “significant” contract for the supply of OCTG and accessories for the development of Sepia 2 and Atapu 2 projects in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

This July, Vallourec secured a number of new contracts under which it is set to deliver OCTG to the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), as well as CNOOC and PetroChina in Iraq.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles