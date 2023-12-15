‘Major’ oil & gas OEM taps CRP Subsea for project in Angola

December 15, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

England-based CRP Subsea has secured multiple contracts with a “major oil and gas original equipment manufacturer (OEM)” to deliver equipment for a deepwater project in Africa.

CRP Subsea will deliver integral buoyancy modules, hold back clamps, Uraduct and bend stiffeners for the umbilical project at the deepwater oil and gas field located offshore Angola.

The integral buoyancy modules will be attached to two dynamic umbilicals, to establish lazy wave configurations and an integral compliant clamping technology will be used to ensure a uniform clamping pressure around the umbilicals, thereby eliminating the risk of damage to them, CRP Subsea said.

Additionally, hold back clamps will be provided to support the main dynamic umbilicals, ensuring that they hold in position. Uraduct has been chosen for subsea crossing protection during the laying of the umbilicals on the seabed. Finally, bend stiffeners will be engineered to cater to the requirements of the umbilicals where they connect to the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The equipment will be manufactured at CRP Subsea’s facility in the North West of England. Project engineering works will start imminently, with final delivery in the second quarter next year.

“This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality and dependable solutions that align with the evolving needs of our key customer,” said George Dawson, Sales Engineer at CRP Subsea.

“We are honoured to have been selected to provide four of our innovative solutions for this project. I anticipate the continued development of our relationship, built on trust and mutual success, we look forward to meeting and exceeding expectations.”

CRP Subsea was recently awarded a contract by Ørsted to provide NjordGuard, an integrated cable protection system, for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.