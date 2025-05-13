Malaysian operator’s hybrid fleet growing with addition of new fast crew boat

Back to overview
Vessels
May 13, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Singapore’s shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered the second fast crew boat (FCB) with hybrid propulsion to Malaysia’s offshore vessel operator Centus Marine.

Illustration; Source: Srategic Marine

Named Centus Alesha, the vessel features Strategic Marine’s hybrid propulsion system, which is said to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Designed in collaboration with Centus Marine, it supports more sustainable offshore operations while maintaining what the Singaporean player says is exceptional performance, reliability, and safety.

Building on the duo’s partnership to advance cleaner and more efficient offshore vessel technologies, the delivery follows the inaugural handover of Malaysia’s first hybrid FCB, which took place in September 2024.

Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Strategic Marine, noted: “The delivery of Centus Alesha reflects our strong and ongoing relationship with Centus Marine. We are proud to contribute another vessel that aligns with our shared mission of leading sustainable innovation in offshore transport.”

The Singaporean-Malaysian pair claims to be setting new benchmarks in green maritime innovation, which reinforces their shared commitment to providing reliable, future-ready solutions for the offshore industry.

“Centus Alesha represents another big step forward in our decarbonisation efforts. We are excited to expand our hybrid fleet and raise the bar for operational and environmental excellence in the region,” said Derick Soo of Centus Marine.

In September 2024, the two inked a deal to collaborate on a new high-speed personnel transfer vessel to be designed by France’s AIRCAT Vessels. The basis for the vessel is the AIRCAT 35 Crewliner platform.

