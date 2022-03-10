MAN engines to power Northern Lights’ liquid CO2 carriers

March 10, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Chinese Dalian Shipbuilding Industry has ordered two ME-GI dual-fuel engines from German MAN Energy Solutions for the construction of two liquid CO2 carriers for Northern Lights, the joint venture between energy majors Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies.

Illustration of what the expanded CO2 receiving terminal in the municipality of Øygarden in western Norway may look like. Source: Northern Lights JV

The order includes two MAN B&W 7S35 ME-GI dual-fuel engines for two 7,500 cubic metre liquid CO2 carriers. Each engine will feature proprietary exhaust gas recirculation (EcoEGR) system, MAN said.

The dual-fuel ME-GI engines will mainly run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), while other technologies – such as a wind-assisted propulsion system and air lubrication – will be installed to reduce carbon intensity by around 34%, compared to conventional systems.

Wayne Jones OBE, chief sales officer and member of the Executive Board of MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We are delighted with our role in this groundbreaking project. With the current focus in the maritime world on reducing methane slip, our dual-fuel ME-GIs will keep carrier emissions to a minimum in this project whose green credentials will be carefully examined.

“These vessels’ construction enables the revolutionary development of a flexible and efficient, European infrastructure for CO2 capture from industrial customers. I am convinced that the Northern Lights project has great potential for application across Europe.“

To remind, the 130-metre vessels were ordered in 2021 and are slated for delivery by mid-2024.

The ships, described as the first of their kind with the potential to set a new standard for CO2 shipping on coastal trading routes, are designed to transport liquid CO2 in purpose-built, pressurised cargo tanks.

Once in operation, the units will load captured and liquefied CO2 from European emitters and transport it to the Northern Lights receiving terminal in Øygarden in western Norway.

Northern Lights is the transport and storage component of Norway’s Longship project for establishing full-scale CO 2 capture, transport and storage facilities in line with the country’s international climate agreements.

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy approved the development plan for Northern Lights in March 2021.

Carbon capture operations are scheduled to start in 2024, with an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of CO 2 per year and the possibility to expand this with an additional 3.5 million tonnes.

