MAN ES finds another Korean partner for EEXI solution

May 12, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) has signed a cooperation agreement with South Korean company STX Heavy Industries (STX HI) to deliver its three Energy Efficiency eXisting ship Index (EEXI) solutions to MAN B&W-branded low-speed engines manufactured by STX HI.

Courtesy of MAN ES

As explained, the goal behind the agreement is to provide STX HI customers with an EEXI solution to help accelerate the pace for EEXI compliance.

Depending on customers’ requirements, the solutions provided in the agreement offer a complete package with an assessment report, or just a standalone Overridable Power Limitation (OPL). The MAN OPL is a mechanical stopper device for limiting the fuel index.

With immediate effect, the agreement is set to run for an initial period of three years.

Under the terms of the agreement, STX HI will resell MAN Energy Solutions EEXI compliance solution for all STX HI-manufactured, MAN B&W-branded ME and MC engines. STX HI will install the OPL solution on all such units.

“I am happy we have reached an agreement with STX HI that will help customers become EEXI-compliant. This also means a lot to us given our commitment to helping customers meet market demands regarding decarbonisation,” Thomas Leander, Vice President – Head of Solutions & Site Manager, MAN Energy Solutions, said.

“We are very pleased to take this opportunity to reach an agreement with MAN Energy Solutions who will provide the relevant solution for EEXI regulation while STX HI will provide a reliable solution for decarbonisation to customers. Starting with this agreement, we look forward to futher cooperation with MAN in the future to respond to environmental regulations,” Chun-Dong Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Engine Components & Retrofit Service Division, STX HI, commented.

Overridable Power Limitation

IMO’s MEPC 335(76) regulation that will come into force from January 2023 requires vessels already in service to become EEXI compliant.

Related Article Posted: 11 months ago IMO agrees new EEXI, CII guidelines Posted: 11 months ago

MAN Energy Solutions has therefore developed an OPL that it claims to meet the vast majority of shipowners’ requests for a simple, economical solution that complies with the impending regulation.

OPL reduces carbon emissions by restricting the maximum power – and thus, fuel consumption – produced by prime movers to a lower value than what was originally designed and certified for.

In February this year, MAN ES also signed a two-year cooperation agreement with Hyundai Global Services (HGS) — an after-sales division of South Korean shipbuilder and engine maker Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI). Under the deal, MAN ES will deliver its OPL solution to MAN B&W-branded low-speed engines manufactured by HHI’s Engine & Machinery Division, HHI-EMD.