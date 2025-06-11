Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Quest One and MasTec CE&I join forces to scale green hydrogen solutions in North America

Collaboration
June 11, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Electrolysis specialist Quest One, a subsidiary of MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES), and infrastructure construction company MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure (CE&I) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accelerate the development and deployment of green hydrogen solutions in North America, with a focus on optimizing the construction of large-scale electrolysis projects.

Through this partnership, Quest One and MasTec CE&I aim to collaborate on standardized and streamlined constructability concepts for industrial-scale proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis plants to reduce overall project capital costs and risks.

Jaryd O’Brasky, Vice President of Customer Operations at Quest One North America, stated: “As green hydrogen projects scale to hundreds of megawatts, the impact of plant site construction becomes increasingly critical for enabling project bankability and financing. At Quest One, we strongly believe in proactive collaboration with EPC’s to ensure our electrolyzer plants are designed for optimized constructability. Our Modular Hydrogen Platform (MHP) is engineered and manufactured to maximize prefabrication and minimize on-site installation complexity. Combined with MasTec’s extensive expertise in renewable energy and infrastructure construction, our goal is to further reduce costs and schedule risks at the plant level for our customers.”

Chris McGahee, Executive Vice President of Industrial at MasTec CE&I, commented: “We’re excited to join forces with Quest One to advance green hydrogen solutions across North America. Our extensive experience in large-scale construction and complex infrastructure makes this partnership a seamless fit for our commitment to sustainable energy. By enhancing our expertise in electrolyzer plant construction, we’re focused on reducing costs, optimizing constructability, and accelerating project timelines to drive the future of green hydrogen.”

To note, the Modular Hydrogen Platform (MHP) is said to be the largest PEM electrolyzer in Quest One’s product portfolio. Reportedly, it is suitable for industrial production of green hydrogen. Module blocks with an input of 10 megawatts (MW) can be expanded and combined to create plants with an electrolysis capacity from 10 to several hundred MW, Quest One pointed out, adding that the system is optimized for installation on preassembled skids and manufactured in the U.S. for the North American market.

As for other projects, it is worth mentioning that in 2024, the company opened a new hub for the serial and automated production of electrolysis stacks in Hamburg, Germany. At full capacity, the facility is expected to enable the automated series production of PEM stacks with a potential total electrolysis capacity of over five gigawatts (GW) per year.

