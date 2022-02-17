MAN ES to cooperate with HHI unit on OPL solution

February 17, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions has signed a cooperation agreement with Hyundai Global Services (HGS) — an after-sales division of South Korean shipbuilder and engine maker Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

Photo: MAN ES

As informed, MAN ES will deliver its Overridable Power Limitation (OPL) solution to MAN B&W-branded low-speed engines manufactured by HHI’s Engine & Machinery Division, HHI-EMD. The MAN OPL is a mechanical stopper device for limiting the fuel index.

Effective immediately, the agreement is set to run for an initial period of two years.

“Our cooperation agreement with HGS will provide our OPL solution to shipowners seeking EEXI compliance for their fleet in a timely manner without disrupting their business operations. At the same time, it will contribute towards the maritime industry’s net-zero emissions goal,” Jens Seeberg, Senior Manager and Head of Retrofit & Upgrade, MAN Energy Solutions, commented.

“Through collaboration with MAN, HGS feels deep pleasure in providing the OPL solution. We are expecting to enhance the partnership with MAN Energy Solutions in order to contribute environmental protection requested by IMO as well as common customers in the shipping business,” Byeung Lag Yun, Executive Vice President and Head of Sales Division, Hyundai Global Services, said.

Under the terms of the agreement, HGS will resell MAN Energy Solutions’ OPL solution for EEXI compliance for all HHI-EMD-manufactured, MAN B&W-branded ME and MC engines. To accommodate customers as quickly as possible, HGS will itself install the OPL solution on all such units.

Overridable Power Limitation

The development of OPL is spurred by the introduction of the IMO’s MEPC 335(76) regulation to be enforced from January 2023 that will require vessels already in service to meet the Energy Efficiency eXisting ship Index (EEXI).

MAN Energy Solutions developed OPL to meet the vast majority of shipowners’ desire for a simple, economical solution that would comply with the impending regulation.

OPL reduces carbon emissions by restricting the maximum power – and thus, fuel consumption – produced by prime movers to a lower value than what was originally designed and certified for.