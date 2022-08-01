MAN ES, Mitsui ink turbochargers licence agreement

August 1, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) has signed a licence agreement with its Japanese counterpart Mitsui E&S Machinery for the new MAN TCT axial-turbocharger series for two-stroke engines.

Courtesy of MAN ES

According to the companies, the 10-year agreement will enable Mitsu to provide the newest turbocharger technologies to the market.

MAN ES launched the TCT turbocharger series in 2019, starting with the TCT40, and subsequently followed by the TCT30, TCT50 and TCT60. Ultimately, the series will comprise six frame sizes including TCT70 and TCT80 units.

The newly developed radial compressor and axial turbine are key components of the series. Both have been developed with new design features, backed by the latest simulation technologies, resulting in a very compact and lightweight turbocharger design, the developer claims.

For two-stroke engines, TCT-series turbochargers are suitable for engines ranging from 5.5 MW up to 24 MW per turbocharger. Typical applications include prime movers for container vessels, large bulk carriers or tankers.

“Thanks to its superior charging efficiencies, wide compressor maps and ample matching options, TCT turbochargers can easily be matched to engines. Their variability covers not only a wide range of engine-tuning options and fuel types but also all new requirements of today’s exhaust-gas after-treatment systems for IMO Tier III operations”, MAN ES explains.

Commenting on the partnership, Ichiro Tanaka, CEO of Mitsui E&S Machinery, said: “Mitsui’s philosophy entails building trust through the products and services that we offer the market and this turbocharger agreement builds on that. I am happy to expand our relationship with MAN Energy Solutions, our long-standing partner, and am confident we will deliver significant value to our customers.”

“This licence agreement will further enhance Mitsui’s appeal within the two-stroke engine segment while highlighting the TCT series’ strengths. I believe it will prove an important milestone for both companies on our respective paths to increasing market share globally”, said Daniel Struckmeier, head of Sales & Licence Turbochargers at MAN ES.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Rolls-Royce, MAN ES partner up on turbochargers Posted: about 1 year ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: