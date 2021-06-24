Rolls-Royce, MAN ES partner up on turbochargers

June 24, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Rolls-Royce and MAN Energy Solutions have signed an agreement for a strategic partnership that will see MAN’s PBST brand distribute mtu turbochargers.

Developed and produced in-house by Rolls-Royce Power Systems, turbochargers help engines achieve low fuel consumption and high performance and enable them to meet increasingly stringent emissions requirements.

Photo: Rolls-Royce

“With this cooperation, we are combining our competencies – on the one hand, PBST’s global sales structure for turbochargers and, on the other hand, Rolls-Royce’s latest high-efficiency mtu turbocharger technology for high-speed diesel and gas engines,” Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, explained.

The mtu turbochargers are offered on the basis of a modular system for engines in the 400 to 2,500 kilowatt power ranges in single- and two-stage versions. Rolls-Royce designs them to meet the specific requirements of various applications such as marine, rail, construction, heavy land vehicles and power supply.

“Advanced turbocharging helps engines achieve low fuel consumption and high power over a wide speed range. It is an important building block for meeting increasingly stringent emission requirements in the future – without compromising engine performance or efficiency,” explains Otto Preiss, Chief Technology Officer and COO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said.

“With the aim of offering new propulsion and energy solutions for a climate-neutral future, we are also currently working on electrically assisted turbochargers for greater agility and lower fuel consumption, as well as on turbocharger concepts for fuel cells.”