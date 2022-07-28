MAN signs service contract for LNG-fuelled dredger

July 28, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

MAN PrimeServ, part of German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions, has signed a long-term service agreement with GIE Dragages-Ports for Samuel de Champlain LNG-fuelled dredger.

Courtesy of MAN ES

The service contract includes inspection kits, preventative maintenance services, remote assistance (PrimeServ Assist), and engine-fluid analysis (PrimeServ LAB).

The Samuel de Champlain dredger is a 117 metres long LNG-fuelled dredger with 8,500 cbm capacity. IT belongs to GIE Dragages-Ports, headquartered in Rouen. It is fitted out and operated by the Grand Port Maritime de Nantes Saint-Nazaire (Nantes Saint-Nazaire Port).

Three years ago, the dredger was converted to LNG. This involved replacing its diesel generators with three MAN 6L35/44DF engines that can run on diesel fuel and gas; simultaneously. In addition, an LNG storage system was installed on board.

The conversion of the Samuel de Champlain to LNG was the first of its kind in Europe.

“We are happy to continue our partnership on this project beyond the installation of the new engine, carried out in 2019. Work to optimise maintenance plans has since been carried out in close collaboration with GIE to ensure the dredger’s increased availability,” said Jordan Morvan, project manager at MAN Energy Solutions France.

GIE Dragages-Ports owns a fleet of seven dredgers, operating in eight ports along France’s Atlantic, English Channel, and North Sea coastlines. The Samuel de Champlain was built in 2002 and is the biggest vessel in the GIE Dragages-Ports fleet. The vessel operates in the Loire and Seine estuaries.