Management services wanted for EuroAsia Interconnector

September 17, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

EuroAsia Interconnector has issued a tender seeking provision of project management and owner’s engineering services for the Cyprus-Greece (Crete) Link.

The contract will cover services such as project, contracts and construction management, site supervision and quality assurance, review of converter, cable and electrode design submissions, and review of factory test procedures and test results for acceptance.

It will also include monitoring converter equipment and cable factory tests, on-site commissioning activities, and providing project interface coordination.

The activities from the contract will take place in Cyprus, Greece and the Mediterranean basin between them.

The total duration of the contract is 60 months and its total estimated value is €30 million excluding value added tax. The contract is not subject to renewal.

The deadline for the submission of requests to participate is 11 October 2021.

The EuroAsia Interconnector is a multi-terminal VSC-HVDC scheme that will connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece (Crete), and will comprise converter stations with sea electrodes, interconnected by cables.

The first phase of the 2,000MW interconnector is expected to be operational within 2025.

The project has secured all the relevant permits and licensing, including binding offers from Siemens and high voltage cable manufacturers Nexans and Prysmian, and is proceeding with the start of construction works.

At the beginning of August, the interconnector received a €100 million grant from the Council of the European Union as part of the Recovery and Resilience Plan for Cyprus to end the energy isolation.