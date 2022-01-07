Marco Polo Marine embraces green ship recycling

January 7, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Indonesia-based Marcopolo Shipyard, a subsidiary of Singapore’s marine logistics company Marco Polo Marine, has ventured into green ship recycling.

Illustration. Image Courtesy: IMO/Flickr

The yard will now be able to help shipowners recycle their end-of-life ships in a safe and environmentally sound manner.

In addition to being awarded the permit by local authorities to conduct ship recycling activities, Marcopolo Shipyard has also become the first shipyard in Indonesia to be certified and awarded the ISO 30000:2009 certificate.

The certification is often a prerequisite by shipowners as the shipping industry looks to comply with the new European Union (EU) Regulation on Ship Recycling and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Hong Kong Convention.

“Given the growing interest in sustainability by the shipping industry, we are excited to expand our shipyard services to include green ship recycling. With the ISO certification by ABS QE, ship-owners can be assured that their vessels are recycled in safe and environmentally sound facilities,” Sean Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Marco Polo Marine, commented.

“The ISO 30000 certification is a significant milestone on Marco Polo Marine’s journey to sustainable shipping. We are honoured to have supported this process,” Dominic Townsend, President, ABS Quality Evaluations, said.

The maritime industry has come under mounting pressure from various stakeholders to ensure vessels are recycled in a safe and responsible manner. To promote transparency across the shipping value chain and accelerate a voluntary market-driven approach to responsible ship recycling practices, the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI) was launched in 2018.

Since its launch, the SRTI has attracted over 20 signatories including shipowners such as Maersk, NYK, Evergreen Marine Corporation, and Crowley, signaling the shipping industry’s strong intent and efforts to pursue sustainability and green recycling efforts.