Marine energy crowned at Scottish Green Energy Awards

November 27, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

Marine energy sector has been acknowledged at Scottish Green Energy Awards with SIMEC Atlantis Energy scooping Champion of Renewables Award for its ongoing drive to create a sustainable tidal industry in Scotland.

Tim Cornelius (right) accepting the Champion of Renewables Award for SIMEC Atlantis (Screenshot by Scottish Renewables)

Although not strictly based in the Highlands and Islands, SIMEC Atlantis is well-known in the region for the Pentland Firth MeyGen project. The award recognized SIMEC Atlantis’ work on the expansion of the MeyGen project which will deliver the world’s first 86MW tidal array.

There was further success for the team at SIMEC Atlantis, when managing director, Tim Cornelius took home perhaps the most coveted accolade of the evening – the Outstanding Achievement award.

Audrey MacIver, director of energy and low carbon at Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) presented Cornelius with his prize and said: “I could not be happier for Tim to have received this award tonight. He really is the epitome of passion and dedication to his sector, and he has done so much to put tidal energy in Scotland on an international platform”.

Organised by Scottish Renewables and supported by HIE, the Scottish Green Energy Awards celebrate the achievements of a wide range of companies and individuals involved in the renewable energy sector.

The awards, which normally take place in Edinburgh, were held on 26 November, 2020, as a virtual online event for the first time ever.

More than 800 people tuned in to the broadcast-quality live awards show which saw winners in 13 categories receive recognition for their work in the sector, which employs 17,700 people.

Other marine energy related awards include The Young and Inspiring Award, which was won by James Ferguson of the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC).

Earlier in 2020 James took home the Academic Award at the Young Professionals’ Green Energy Awards.

The hydrogen research engineer is undertaking work to assess the potential of a green hydrogen economy in Orkney. Alongside this, James is also active as a STEM ambassador, giving talks and science demonstrations at local schools.

Rovco announced as the winner of Best Innovation Award (Screenshot by Scottish Renewables)

An underwater robot which is changing the game for subsea inspection processes has been handed a top award by Scotland’s renewable energy industry.

Namely, Rovco was announced as winner of the Best Innovation Award for SubSLAM X2, a data collection system which allows onshore engineers to work under the waves from the comfort of their offices.

Claire Mack, Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables, said: “Once again, those shortlisted really do showcase the truly incredible talent, passion and innovation of those working in our industry.

“In a year which has been so very challenging, the renewable energy sector has played a critical role in ensuring that Scotland’s lights have been kept on throughout the global pandemic.

“As we continue the fight against climate change we’re going to need everyone and everything we’ve got, and the phenomenal skillset and innovation of those recognised tonight absolutely shows we have what it takes.”