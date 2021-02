As the world continues its race to a net zero future, identifying potential carbon and hydrogen storage sites as well as deep-sea mineral deposits will be vital to meet emissions abatement targets for 2050 and beyond.

Existing and future marine seismic data can massively improve assessments of the seabed for offshore construction and installations of renewable energy infrastructure.

2020 has turned out to be a very difficult year for the marine seismic industry which is traditionally linked to offshore exploration of oil and gas.