Photo: Polarcus

Back to overview
Home Subsea Marine seismic industry in numbers after exploration capex slash
Premium

Marine seismic industry in numbers after exploration capex slash

August 7, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

The low oil price has led energy companies to scale back near-term investment plans significantly, and 2020 will be very challenging for the marine seismic industry.

Adding COVID-19 pandemic and energy transition from fossil fuels to this scenario has made the situation even worse, forcing seismic players to adjust their business plans to be[...]

Premium content

You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial.

Premium

Premium content

You are currently not logged in to a MyNavingo account.

Log in Register

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Go to the shop