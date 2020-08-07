Premium
Marine seismic industry in numbers after exploration capex slash
Related news
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 15 hours ago
New CEO for Axxis Geo Solutions
Ocean bottom node seismic player Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) said on Friday it has appointed Ronny Bøh...Posted: 15 hours ago
-
Posted: 2 days ago
GasLog tightens Q2 loss
Greece-based LNG shipping company GasLog tightened its losses in the second quarter of the year. ...Posted: 2 days ago
-
Posted: 4 days ago
Chevron posts massive $8.3 billion loss
U.S. oil major Chevron hit the red hard as it reported a massive loss of $8.3 billion, or almost $4....Posted: 4 days ago
-
Posted: 4 days ago
Another Asia Pacific deal for Polarcus
Marine seismic player Polarcus has received a letter of intent for 3D seismic data acquisition servi...Posted: 4 days ago