Marintec China postponed as China pursues zero-COVID strategy

November 22, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused Marintec China, one of the largest maritime events in the world, to be postponed due to restrictions imposed by the government.

The event was scheduled to be held on 7-10 December 2021 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

However, the 21st edition will have to be rescheduled to June 2022, the organizers said.

“The Organising committee of Marintec China has had to follow China rulings and reschedule the show to 2022 so that the environment will be best for all participants to maximise their opportunities to conduct business,” according to the organizers.

China is implementing stringent restrictions in order to maintain its zero-COVID-19 strategy. The measures include border closures, mass testing, targeted lockdowns. With no sign of easing the measures, this approach continues to negatively affect the business environment.

Organized by China’s largest trade exhibition organiser – Informa Markets – in conjunction with the Shanghai Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SSNAME), Marintec China provides a large range of exhibiting companies, manufacturers, and service providers across the complete supply chain for shipbuilding as well as professional services, components, and finished equipment.