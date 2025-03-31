Back to overview
Home Green Marine Corvus Energy expands its presence in China to support local shipbuilding industry

Business Developments & Projects
March 31, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Norway-based energy storage company Corvus Energy has opened a new office in Shanghai, China, to support the shipowners, shipyards, integrators, as well as other partners involved in the country’s shipbuilding industry.

Ren Li, appointed Country Manager for Corvus Energy in China. Credit: Corvus Energy

The company said the Shanghai premises will serve as a “key hub” to provide localized sales and service support to customers and partners.

Fredrik Witte, CEO of Corvus Energy, commented: “We are excited to expand our presence in China with the opening of our Shanghai office. This is an important strategic decision for Corvus. China is the largest shipbuilding country in the world and plays a pivotal role for our long-time strategic growth in Asia. Being present, we strengthen our ability to support both local and international customers and partners.”

As disclosed, Ren Li, who has experience working with large marine companies like Rolls-Royce, Wärtsila and Bergen Engines, as well as Corvus Energy in Norway, has been appointed as the company’s Country Manager in China.

Li stated: “The uptake in deliveries for China makes the Shanghai establishment a natural next step. Local knowledge and on-the-ground presence will be essential to provide the needed support going forward. I look forward to building up a strong onsite team to follow up on both sales activities and project installations.”

To note, in Asia, Corvus Energy also has offices in Japan, Korea and Singapore.

In other news, it is worth mentioning that the company received approvals from classification societies Lloyd’s Register, Bureau Veritas and DNV for its Dolphin NxtGen Energy marine battery system.

This design is said to draw on Corvus’ Orca energy storage system (ESS) and features safety measures such as passive single-cell thermal runaway (TR) isolation and a TR gas exhaust system. According to Corvus, it is optimized for both space and weight efficiency, essential elements in vessel design.

The company’s battery management system (BMS) and digital solutions, including remote monitoring and digital twin technology, reportedly, enhance operational safety throughout the battery system’s lifetime.

