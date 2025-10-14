Back to overview
Home Marine Energy Massachusetts backs tidal and wave energy with $1.9 million grant

Massachusetts backs tidal and wave energy with $1.9 million grant

Business & Finance
October 14, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

The Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative (MRECo), a non-profit corporation dedicated to the sustainable development of ocean renewable energy, has been awarded nearly $1.9 million from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) to upgrade and expand its tidal and wave energy test sites, supporting the development of marine renewables across the state.

Bourne Tidal Test Site test structure (Courtesy of MRECo)

The $1,885,870 funding package will enable MRECo to improve infrastructure at its Bourne Tidal Test Site and enhance nearshore testing capabilities off Cuttyhunk Island. Planned upgrades include new data systems, improved safety and sensor deployment, grid connections for tidal turbines, and expanded infrastructure for floating and wave energy devices.

The funding comes through MassCEC’s new Ocean Innovation Network, aimed at strengthening Massachusetts’ position in the global ocean technology sector while fostering collaboration among marine science and technology firms across the South Coast, Cape Cod, and the North Shore.

“This is how we lead—with strong investments that give inventors and researchers access to labs, testing facilities, and coastal sites where they can build and deploy real technology like underwater drones, smart buoys, and marine sensors that will change how we understand and protect our oceans,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“This program will help drive solutions that can put our state on the map as a global leader in ocean science and technology, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with natural resources.”

The Ocean Innovation Network will provide shared access to docks and testing areas, allowing companies to trial and refine technologies before bringing them to market. The initiative also includes business support such as permitting guidance, logistics coordination, and mentorship programs for oceantech startups.

“Oceantech startups are developing innovative ways to make maritime industries more energy efficient, protect marine life and coastal communities, and generate clean, local power from the ocean. With the Ocean Innovation Network, we are building the infrastructure and support system that these startups need to thrive,” said MassCEC CEO Emily Reichert

“These awards are a down payment on a stronger, more connected network that will accelerate innovation, expand access to testing and workspaces, and reinforce Massachusetts as the premier place to launch and grow oceantech businesses and jobs.”

The initiative aligns with MassCEC’s Climatetech Economic Development Strategy and Implementation Plan, which calls for targeted investments in testing assets, startup support, and ecosystem coordination to keep Massachusetts at the forefront of clean technology development.

In 2024, MRECo secured an eight-year pilot license from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to conduct tests on tidal turbines at the Bourne tidal test site (BTTS) in Bourne, Massachusetts.

Related Article

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for bigger impact and amplify your presence in the heart of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles