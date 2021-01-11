McDermott executes KG-D6 R Cluster project for Reliance

January 11, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

McDermott has completed the KG-D6 R Cluster subsea field development project and achieved pre-commissioning and ready for startup for Reliance in the Krishna Godavari Basin, located off the east coast of India.

For the KG-D6 R Cluster project, McDermott built a yard facility in India for the fabrication of risers, jumpers and marine logistics support.

The project comprised two offshore campaigns.

During the first campaign, the DLV 2000 completed McDermott’s first piggy-back pipelay in S-lay mode (18-inch plus a four-inch) in 1,300 metres water depth. It also included the installation of the first ever ultra-deepwater structure, weighing 343 tons, for the DLV 2000.

McDermott also installed several six-inch pipelines, PLETs and manifolds in water depths up to 1,965 metres. In addition, McDermott installed India’s longest dual riser.

The second campaign included installation of manifolds, manifold piles, flowlines, PLETs (S-mode and J-mode), in-line structures, jumpers and umbilicals in ultra-deepwater depths, together with major brownfield modifications to Reliance’s control and riser platform.

Flowline and umbilical installation took place in over 2,000 metres water depth using McDermott vessels: DLV 2000; Lay Vessel 108; North Ocean 102.

“The safe and successful completion of Reliance’s KG-D6 R Cluster project is a testament to McDermott’s subsea experience in the Bay of Bengal,” said Ian Prescott, McDermott’s senior vice president, Asia Pacific.

“Pre-commissioning and ready for startup was achieved despite difficult circumstances – two severe cyclones during the first campaign and, in the second, navigating the challenging conditions of COVID-19.”