McDermott gets its first subsea project in Angola

September 20, 2022, by Nermina Kulovic

U.S.-based offshore contractor McDermott International has been awarded a significant contract by TotalEnergies for engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, pre-commissioning and assistance to commissioning and start-up (EPSCI) on its Begonia offshore project.

McDermott defines a significant contract as worth between $250 million and $500 million.

The Begonia field is located offshore Angola in block 17/06 in water depths between 400 to 750 meters. TotalEnergies made a final investment decision for the project in late July 2022. The project will collect hydrocarbons from a reservoir, via a subsea-to-subsea tie-back to an existing floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, the Pazflor.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Green light from TotalEnergies for oil project off Angola Posted: about 1 month ago

McDermott informed on Tuesday that it will provide all EPSCI services for subsea umbilicals, water injection and production flowlines. There are three production wells in total which are gathered through a multiphase production flowline, approximately 12 miles (20 kilometres) in length. The two water injection wells are connected back to an existing riser.

For this contract, McDermott will use its fleet of speciality marine construction vessels. The North Ocean 102 will install the umbilicals, and the Amazon will install the rigid pipelines using its J-lay pipeline system and advanced technology.

Amazon vessel; Source: McDermott

Mahesh Swaminathan, Senior Vice President, Subsea and Deepwater for McDermott, said: “The Begonia Project represents our first subsea project in Angola and supports our strategic focus to grow our footprint in Africa.”

Project management and engineering will be executed by McDermott’s teams in London and Kuala Lumpur while the fabrication will be executed in Angola.