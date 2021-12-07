McDermott lands three new Saudi awards

December 7, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

U.S. offshore engineering and construction services player McDermott has been awarded three new contracts by Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) projects in Saudi Arabia.

Source: McDermott

In total, McDermott will provide EPCI of four drilling jackets and seven oil production deck modules (PDMs) in Saudi Arabia’s Zuluf, Ribyan, Abu Sa’fah and Safaniyah fields located offshore in the Arabian Gulf, McDermott said on Tuesday.

“These awards are a direct result of our long track record of successfully delivering shallow water infrastructure for Saudi Aramco and our commitments to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s energy sector as well as In-Kingdom execution in line with Vision 2030,” said Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In addition to the seven PDMs and four drilling jackets, the scope of work for the three contract release purchase orders (CRPOs) includes EPCI of more than 28 miles (45 kilometres) of pipelines, more than 62 miles (100 kilometres) of subsea cables and tie-in works to existing facilities.

Fabrication is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022, with offshore installation starting in the fourth quarter of 2022 and overall completion expected in the second quarter of 2023.

Also this week, Saudi Aramco awarded a contract to Wood to deliver engineering and project management services for the Safaniyah and Manifa oilfields. The two-year contract includes the delivery of conceptual studies, front-end engineering design (FEED), and project management services for Saudi Aramco’s oil and gas, pipelines, and infrastructure facilities and will maximise production capacity.

Saudi Aramco has also awarded a contract extension to Worley for the provision of services across its offshore assets. As a result, Worley will continue to provide project management, engineering, design, fabrication, and installation supervision for Saudi Aramco’s portfolio of offshore projects.