McDermott wins more work for QatarEnergy’s North Field expansion

August 10, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

McDermott has secured a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract with state-owned oil and gas company QatarEnergy for the North Field South (NFS) expansion project.

Under the contract, McDermott will be in charge of developing FEED studies for offshore and onshore pipelines, cables, and associated facilities.

The project will be managed from the company’s Doha office with support from Chennai, India.

“McDermott is one of the most experienced engineering and construction firms serving the LNG market and has delivered more than 30 LNG Pre-FEED and FEED projects over the past ten years,” said Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s senior vice president, Offshore Middle East.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with QatarEnergy to contribute to the development of this strategic offshore development.”

The NFS infrastructure is part of the North Field Expansion Project (NFXP). This new contract adds to McDermott’s previously secured deal for the jackets, topsides and pipelines for NFXP.

The North Field lies off the northeast shore of the Qatar peninsula and covers an area of more than 6,000 square kilometers. It is one of the largest single non-associated natural gas fields in the world.

The aim of the expansion project is to increase Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity from the current 77 million tons per annum (MTPA) to 126 MTPA, through the North Field South (NFS) and North Field East (NFE) expansion projects.

First LNG is expected in 2025.

