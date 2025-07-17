An offshore platform
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Mega drilling structure assembly marks milestone for Cenovus’ Newfoundland field

Mega drilling structure assembly marks milestone for Cenovus’ Newfoundland field

Infrastructure
July 17, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Canadian oil and gas company Cenovus Energy has merged two large structures forming part of the drilling platform at its field offshore Newfoundland, Canada.

West White Rose; Source: Cenovus Energy

As disclosed by Cenovus in a social media post, the topsides arrived at its White Rose field on July 16 after starting their journey from Kiewit’s yard in Texas on June 3. They were transported to the location on board the Pioneering Spirit construction vessel. 

The 23,000-tonne platform was placed on the concrete gravity structure, marking what Cenovus says is a major milestone for the project. Thanks to fair weather, the operation was completed in two hours. 

Kiewit fabricated, constructed, and integrated the topsides, including the facilities services block, a 144-person living quarters, a flare boom, a helideck, two lifeboat stations, drilling substructures, drilling floor, and utilities.

Cenovus will now shift its focus to the final stages of the project, which include hook-up and commissioning of the platform and the subsea tie-in work. First oil is said to be on track for Q2 2026, and the Canadian player expects the project to hit peak output in 2028.

The concrete base supporting the topside module arrived and was installed in the field on June 22.

Related Article

Cenovus is the operator and majority owner of the White Rose field, which is located 350 kilometers east of St. John’s, and its satellite extensions. Its partners are Suncor Energy and OilCo, formerly known as Nalcor Energy.

The original field was developed using subsea technology, consisting of three drill centers tied back to a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, SeaRose

The expansion of White Rose will encompass the North Amethyst, West White Rose, and South White Rose satellite fields. The fixed-wellhead platform will access reserves in the West White Rose field, which is estimated to hold nearly 115 million barrels of oil. A fixed drilling rig will be tied back to the existing FPSO SeaRose.

In 2022, Cenovus expressed hope for the expansion project to add an estimated 14 years of production to the White Rose field.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles