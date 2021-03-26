Melilla, Groningen ports renew PERS certification

March 26, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Spanish Port of Melilla and Duch Groningen Seaport have been certified through the EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS).

Port of Melilla renews its PERS certificate for the third time; Courtesy of ESPO

PERS is the only port-specific environmental standard. 116 ports from 25 countries have already joined the EcoPorts network, with 25 ports holding PERS certification. The certificate has a validity of two years, after which is revised to make sure that the port continues to meet the requirements.

This is Melilla’s third PERS certification since they joined the EcoPorts network in 2016, and Groningen’s seventh PERS certification since 2005.

The European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) welcomes the certification with Isabelle Ryckbost, ESPO secretary general, commenting: “The number of ports renewing their certifications keeps growing. It is very gratifying to see school examples of environmental management and engagement as the ports of Groningen and Melilla, two ports with a different but very interesting profile, rigorously renewing their PERS certification. Both of these ports have grown and developed alongside the EcoPorts network, helping to shape the network into what it is today. We wish them all the best in their continued environmental management work in the coming years.”

ESPO senior policy advisor and EcoPorts coordinator, Valter Selén, added: “Showcasing the potential of ports as energy hubs, Groningen has consistently been ahead of the curve when it comes to proactive environmental management. As a port located just 90 miles from the shores of Africa, the Port of Melilla is a modern port situated in a strategic area. The PERS certification of both these ports show that no matter the nature of port activities, it is still possible to commit to environmental management!”