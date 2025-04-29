COSCO
Back to overview
Home Ports & Infrastructure First COSCO Shipping PCTC arrives in Piraeus, strengthens port’s transshipment potential

First COSCO Shipping PCTC arrives in Piraeus, strengthens port’s transshipment potential

Ports & Logistics
April 29, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Greece’s Port of Piraeus took a significant step in expanding its role as a key vehicle transshipment hub in the Eastern Mediterranean with the arrival of the vessel COSCO Sheng Shi.

Courtesy of Piraeus Port Authority

The 5,276 CEU ship operated by COSCO Shipping Car Carriers called at the Greek port on April 28, 2025, marking the launch of a new regular monthly service by China’s largest maritime vehicle transport provider.

The pure car and truck Carrier (PCTC), measuring 182.8 meters in length and 32.2 meters in width, discharged 199 Geely passenger cars and 17 electric buses on its maiden stop in Piraeus.

COSCO Shipping Car Carriers operates a fleet of more than 13 PCTC vessels. The decision to include Piraeus in its regular rotation is said to underscore the port’s strategic importance in the global automotive supply chain.

“We are particularly pleased to welcome the MV COSCO SHENG SHI to the Piraeus Car Terminal. The launch of this new service is a strong vote of confidence in the capabilities of our port. The inclusion of Piraeus in a regular COSCO shipping line further strengthens PPA’s transshipment potential, confirms the port’s attractiveness, and is expected to generate significant multiplier benefits for the Greek economy,” Su Xudong, CEO of Piraeus Port Authority, commented.

“Our strategy is focused on further reinforcing the Car Terminal, through investments in infrastructure, automation, and green technologies, firmly establishing Piraeus as a vital link in the global supply chain.”

Sustainability also remains high on the agenda for the Port of Piraeus, which is the first port in the Mediterranean to be certified as an EcoPort and participates in multiple EU-backed initiatives aimed at enhancing environmental performance and energy efficiency.

To remind, China’s largest shipping group COSCO became the majority stakeholder in the Port of Piraeus in 2016 after acquiring 67% of the shares in the port. The privatization of the port was one of the key conditions of the country’s bailout plan with the EU lenders.

In 2021, COSCO acquired an additional 16% interest in PPA through the purchase of shares from the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF).

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Earlier this year, COSCO Shipping Holdings was placed on the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) sanctions list, together with 130 other Chinese companies, for their alleged ties to the country’s military. The primary objective of the list is to restrict the entities’ economic and technological interactions with the US and curb China’s military modernization efforts.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles