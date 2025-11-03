Back to overview
Home Subsea Mermaid Subsea performs ‘fast-track’ subsea recovery project for major operator

Project & Tenders
November 3, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Aberdeen-headquartered Mermaid Subsea Services (UK) has completed a fast-track subsea recovery project in the North Sea for what it says is a major operator.

Island Valiant. Source: Island Offshore

The subsea campaign involved the internal and external severance of casing, conductor, guide pipe and cement lines, local seabed excavation, recovery of the CAN-Basic structure and management of associated materials, as well as waste management of recovered items and backfill operations for overtrawl survey.

“This was a time-critical project, and our team responded with professionalism and agility to ensure safe and efficient delivery,” said Scott Cormack, Regional Director for Mermaid Subsea Services (UK). “The successful recovery reinforces our reputation for handling complex subsea operations across the North Sea.”

Earlier this year, Mermaid completed a scale inhibitor treatment on the Teal P2 well, part of the Anasuria Cluster in the Central North Sea, as well as a complex wellhead severance project in the Southern North Sea. Both projects were delivered from the Island Valiant, which the company has chartered for a second year. 

