Metacon’s hydrogen generator HHG 50 receives approved CE marking

December 1, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Swedish manufacturer of energy systems for green hydrogen production Metacon, through its subsidiary Helbio, has gotten approved CE marking of its hydrogen generator HHG 50 for the production of circa 50 Nm3 of hydrogen per hour.

Illustration only; Courtesy of Metacon

This type of unit is intended for the company’s demonstration plant in Kempten in southern Germany, where preparations for the upcoming installation are ongoing.

Metacon said the CE mark proves and ensures that the company’s technology and design comply with EU product safety requirements, meaning that with the application of the corresponding design and execution, Metacon will be able to obtain corresponding certifications for its other product families that are under development.

“The fact that our products comply with the EU’s standards and regulations for product safety is a prerequisite for being able to put the products on the market and allows us to sell them throughout the EU,” Metacon noted, adding that the CE marking means that the company has received a ‘Certificate of Conformity’ for the fuel processor from an EU-accredited certification body, in this case, EuroCert, according to the applicable EU directives and standards for the parts that require special notification.

In regard to the company’s next steps, Metacon informed it will prepare corresponding certifications for its larger commercial hydrogen generator HHG 250, which will be able to produce close to 300 Nm3 of fossil-free hydrogen per hour (about 25 kg), equivalent to about 200 tons of hydrogen per year in continuous operation.

The company further said that the production of the first complete HHG 250 can begin as soon as the company’s new factory in Patras, Greece, is fully completed.

Christer Wikner, CEO & President, Metacon, commented: ”This is good news that once again shows that our proprietary hydrogen generators meet the high product safety requirements set out in the EU’s various directives and regulations.”

“Our HHG series shares basic technology with our combined heat and power technology, but lacks equipment for electricity generation (FC), inverters, control technology for heat production and other things that must fit in a compact form factor such as in the H2PS-5. While there certainly are interesting niches for us in CHP, we see significantly greater opportunities for reduced business risks and at the same time larger and more profitable business in the hydrogen production market.”

To remind, in November 2023, Metacon entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chinese company PERIC Hydrogen Technologies to establish a strategic partnership for the production and sale of Metacon’s electrolyzers on the Chinese market, setting an “important milestone” in the company’s global expansion strategy.

This strategic partnership means that Metacon gives PERIC a so-called Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) license for the manufacture of Metacon’s hydrogen generators for the production of hydrogen from various non-electric energy sources such as biogas, ethanol, ammonia and more.

To the extent that a final agreement can be reached, PERIC will receive the manufacturing and sales rights for Metacon’s HHG system in the expansive Chinese market, Metacon stated.