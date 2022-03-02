Methanol Institute welcomes TotalEnergies as new member

March 2, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, French energy major’s bunkering unit, has joined the Methanol Institute (MI), a global trade association for the methanol industry.

Illustration only; Courtesy of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels

The Methanol Institute represents the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington, it now has five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities.

In line with the ambition of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has its strategic focus on providing cleaner and lower-carbon marine fuel solutions. These are to effectively support its shipping customers’ energy needs and decarbonisation strategies.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Methanol is key solution for shipping decarbonisation today, research suggests Posted: about 1 month ago

“Low-carbon methanol is emerging as one of the promising alternative marine fuel contenders, with strong potential to significantly reduce harmful GHG emissions in the maritime industry,” said Frederic Meyer. “We (…) look forward to connect with association members to identify opportunities and partnerships that will help to advance and standardize the application of low-carbon methanol as a marine fuel.”

TotalEnergies is working on various projects related to low-carbon methanol technologies. One initiative is the e-CO2Met, a pilot project launched in June 2021. It take place near its Leuna refinery with the goal to convert CO2 with renewable electric energy to methanol.

MI CEO Gregory Dolan said that “TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ bunkering expertise and their work on low-carbon methanol projects and technologies creates opportunities for great synergies with our existing member companies.”