WATCH: Meyer Turku unveils captivating video of engine installation on methanol-ready Mein Schiff 7

July 19, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The construction of the methanol-ready Mein Schiff 7 cruise ship, being built for TUI Cruises at Finnish shipbuilding company Meyer Turku, has reached a landmark feat with the installation of main engines.

Image credit TUI Cruises

The engines are being provided by Finnish technology company Wärtsilä and the ship will have a total engine power of an astounding 48,000 kW and a propulsion power of 28 MW, enabling it to sail at a speed of 22 knots.

The shipyard released a captivating video showcasing the intricate process of fitting ship engines onto the newbuilding vessel, with the aid of large cranes.

As the camera rolls, the scene unfolds at the shipyard, where skilled workers and specialized equipment meticulously handle the heavy and complex engines.

The massive cranes, towering above the ship, stand ready to perform the precision task of hoisting and placing the engines into the ship’s hull.

As the cranes carefully maneuver the engines, seamlessly guiding them into their designated positions within the vessel’s structure, the video provides a fascinating glimpse into the complexities of shipbuilding, showcasing the cutting-edge technology and expertise involved in bringing a vessel to life.

“The subsoil in the ship for the engine had to be prepared and marked beforehand so that the engine could be hoisted to the exact position. The engine and generator were then lifted into the interior of the ship with a large gantry crane,” TUI Cruises said.

This content is available after accepting the cookies. Change cookie-settings View on Youtube.

The construction of the giant cruise ship was launched in June 2022 and reached the hull assembly stage in March 2023. The cruise ship will be classed by DNV and it is scheduled to be completed in 2024

This content is available after accepting the cookies. Change cookie-settings View on Youtube.

With a length of 316 meters and a width of 35.8 meters, the vessel will accommodate around 2,894 passengers. The Maltese-flagged sea giant will have 15 decks and will have the capacity to host 1,000 crew members.

The ship’s operations will be powered by low-emission marine diesel oil with a sulphur content of 0.1%, the cruise line said. Additionally, the vessel is equipped with a shore power connection, ensuring almost zero-emission ship operation during its time in port, which accounts for approximately 40% of the ship’s operating time.

Furthermore, Mein Schiff 7 will be built in such a way that the ship can also run on methanol, in the long term green methanol.

“TUI Cruises’ vision is clear: in the long term, we want to move towards emission-free and climate-neutral cruises, by 2030 we want to offer the first climate-neutral cruises. The decision to prepare Mein Schiff 7 for a methanol drive is an important investment in the future for us,” Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises stated, said earlier.

Mein Schiff 7 is a sister ship to Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 2, which were commissioned in 2018 and 2019.