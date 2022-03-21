Meyer Werft cuts steel for LNG-fueled Carnival Jubilee

March 21, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

German cruise shipbuilding group Meyer Werft and American cruise company Carnival Cruise Line held a steel-cutting ceremony for the LNG-fueled ship Carnival Jubilee.

Courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line

The 182,800 gross tonnage Carnival Jubilee is the third ship in the Excel-class vessel series, powered by LNG. Its sister ships are Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration. Moreover, Mardi Gras was the first LNG-fueled cruise ship in the Americas.

Carnival Corporation ordered these ships for its subsidiary Carnival Cruise Line. The Excel-class design was first delivered by the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

The steel-cutting ceremony took place at Meyer Werft’s shipyard in Papenburg on 18 March. In addition to the first significant milestone in the vessel’s construction, it also marked the Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday.

“This is the first ship Meyer Werft is building for Carnival Cruise Line and the first time a ship design has been transferred from Meyer Turku to Meyer Werft, which shows our flexibility,” said Jan Meyer, Meyer Werft’s managing director.

Carnival Jubilee will be arriving at Galveston, Texas in November 2023. The cruise ship will offer seven-day Western Caribbean cruise vacations from the Port of Galveston beginning 18 November 2023.