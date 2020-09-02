Middle East expansion for Connector Subsea Solutions

September 2, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Bergen-based Connector Subsea Solutions (CSS) has signed an exclusive agreement with Abu Dhabi Oilfield Services Company (ADOS).

Furthermore, this agreement gets support with the appointment of John Charalambides as CSS executive VP – Middle East & North Africa.

The agreement has a minimum duration of two years.

Specifically, it should enable the supply of pipeline repair products delivered with expertise local to the Middle East.

Focused almost exclusively on diver installed technology, the repair equipment can be offered for sale or rental.

To support the initiative CSS has recruited John Charalambides, who will be based in region.

An industry heavyweight and technical authority in pipeline connection and repair systems, Charalambides will help spearhead this market development initiative.

Working alongside ADOS, the focus will be on launching a new pipeline repair connection system that CSS has developed following the acquisition of the MORGRIP business in 2019.

Ivar Hanson, chief executive officer, Connector Subsea Solutions said:

“Having ADOS support our operations with John coordinating sales and business development initiatives not only enables fast, innovative and reliable execution but in this challenging Covid-19 environment, enables us to closely support our customers in a safe and sustainable manner.”

Mazen Shehada, director of Business Development, Abu Dhabi Oilfield Services Company, stated:

“We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to collaborating with CSS to offer our customers industry-leading critical subsea solutions, tailored to address local challenges.”