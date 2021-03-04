MISC’s Seri Everest delivers ethane cargo in China

March 4, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Malaysian company MISC’s very large ethane carrier (VLEC) Seri Everest completed its maiden cargo discharge at Lianyungang port, Jiangsu province, China.

Courtesy of MISC

The vessel’s first cargo of more than 51,000 metric tonnes of ethane was discharged on 28 February 2021 at the ethylene plant.

Seri Everest’s loading and discharge were managed by Eaglestar Shipmanagement Gas.

The cargo was loaded from Orbit Terminal, Nederland, USA where Seri Everest was the first very large ethane carrier to call on the new terminal.

After the delivery of Seri Everest in October 2020, MISC took delivery of Seri Erlang in January 2021. The ship is currently on its maiden voyage to the USA.

MISC is expected to take delivery of the remaining four very large ethane carriers within the first half of 2021.

All six VLECs will be chartered to Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical for a period of 15 years.