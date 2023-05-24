Mitsubishi Shipbuilding delivers ammonia fuel supply system to J-ENG

May 24, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has delivered an ammonia fuel supply system for large, low-speed two-stroke marine engines to Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG).

Image credit Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

Based in Akashi City, Hyogo Prefecture, J-ENG is actively testing ammonia fuel under diverse conditions using an experimental large-scale, low-speed two-stroke marine engine located at the MHI Research & Innovation Center in Nagasaki District, Japan.

The ammonia fuel supply system supplied by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has been installed at the Nagasaki District facility, and supplies the ammonia fuel used to conduct the tests.

Ammonia, renowned for emitting no CO2 during combustion, is gaining prominence as a fuel that can significantly mitigate GHG emissions in the industry. As a stable and clean energy source, it is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of maritime transportation.

In a race to decarbonize the maritime industry, major engine manufacturers worldwide are vying to develop ammonia-powered engines for ships. With ammonia emerging as a key player in reducing GHG emissions, companies like MAN Energy Solutions and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding are spearheading initiatives to revolutionize the industry’s energy sources.

Leading the charge, MAN Energy Solutions has set an ambitious target to develop a two-stroke marine engine powered by ammonia by 2024, followed by a retrofit package for the gradual rebuild of existing maritime vessels by 2025.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s involvement in ammonia builds on the extensive experience in building multi-gas carriers for transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia, and the company believes that it is well-equipped with the technological expertise necessary to drive decarbonization efforts forward.

Japanese shipbuilders see the momentum in the decarbonization of the maritime industry as an opportunity to become more competitive with their South Korean and Chinese counterparts and get a larger share of the global orderbook.

Earlier this month, Japanese majors including NYK Line, IHI Power Systems, Nihon Shipyard, Japan Engine Corporation and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) revealed that the world’s first four-stroke ammonia-fueled engine had completed a land-based test for the stable combustion of fuel ammonia having an 80% co-firing ratio.

The co-firing was part of a demonstration project for the commercialisation of vessels equipped with an ammonia-fueled engine produced in Japan.