Mitsubishi Shipbuilding delivers LNG fuel gas supply system to Shin Kurushima

October 3, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Yokohama, Japan, has delivered a liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel gas supply system (FGSS) for high-pressure dual-fuel marine engine to Shin Kurushima Dockyard.

According to MHI, the FGSS features an optimized cargo space layout utilizing a modular design for space-saving and maintenance access, a shortened construction schedule at shipyards, and a proprietary control system that can be customized according to customer needs, contributing to both operability and safety.

Previously, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding received and filled orders for FGSS units for two LNG-fueled car carriers built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard between 2020 and 2022, MHI noted, adding that, including those deliveries, the total number of FGSS orders reaches twenty-six units, with the delivery of seven units having been completed.

As part of MHI Group’s strategic initiatives for energy transition, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is expected to provide FGSS units to a broad range of customers involved in the construction of LNG-fueled vessels.

Furthermore, the company aims to boost the decarbonization of the marine industry, support the realization of a carbon-neutral world and reduce environmental impacts on a global scale.

In August 2023, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding revealed it is developing an ammonia handling system to support the utilization of ammonia as a marine fuel.

The system, Mitsubishi ammonia supply and safety system (MAmmoSS), comprises several subsystems, including a high-pressure/low-pressure ammonia fuel supply system (AFSS) and an ammonia fuel tank system.

