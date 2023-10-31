Mitsubishi splashes Fujitrans’ new RoRo ship

October 31, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Yokohama, held a christening and launch ceremony for the Fugaku Maru, a roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) ship under construction for Fujitrans Corporation.

Image credit MHI; Fugaku Maru

The ceremony took place at the Enoura Plant of MHI’s Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The handover is scheduled for April 2024 following the completion of outfitting work and sea trials.

The new vessel will replace the current Fugaku Maru, originally constructed at MHI’s Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works, which has been in service since 1997.

The new Fugaku Maru spans 165 meters in overall length, 27.6 meters in breadth, and has a gross tonnage of approximately 13,000. It can simultaneously transport up to 50 trailer chassis and 1,511 passenger cars.

Mitsubishi said that the ship’s fuel efficiency has been significantly improved in the new vessel with the adoption of a vertical stem in the bow to reduce propulsion resistance, complemented by high-efficiency propellers and the use of low-friction paint.

The onboard power generator can be shut down through the connection of an onshore power receiving system installed in the engine room and power distribution equipment slated for installation in ports. In the future, this advance will enable zero emissions while the ship is in port.

The vessel features a wider beam than its predecessor, and structural innovations have enabled the elimination of pillars on the trailer loading deck. Together with these improvements, the ship is expected to provide greater turning space for trailers, resulting in enhanced loading efficiency.