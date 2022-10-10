MMA Offshore gets contract for job off Australia

October 10, 2022, by Amir Garanovic

Offshore vessel provider MMA Offshore has secured a vessel contract with Beach Energy for a job in Bass Strait, offshore Australia.

MMA Coral vessel (Courtesy of MMA Offshore)

The company will provide vessel support to Beach Energy’s two production platforms located in the Bass Strait with its MMA Coral vessel.

The vessel will also be tasked with subsea inspection and survey services, and will support planned drilling operations.

Starting in late November 2022, the contract is for a firm period of one year with an additional one-year option, according to MMA Offshore.

Furthermore, the vessel will be marketed to the broader region for ad-hoc work scopes in addition to Beach Energy’s operations.

Prior to delivery, the MMA Coral will be fitted with a work class ROV spread in order to carry out specialized subsea scopes. Certain work scopes will also use an innovative modular active heave compensated (AHC) lifting spread from the vessel, supplied by local Victorian company, Thrust Maritime.

Commenting on the contract award, MMA’s managing director, David Ross, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Beach Energy and look forward to delivering our operations safely and efficiently. With the installation of new subsea technology on the MMA Coral, we are pleased to be expanding our operational portfolio further within the Bass Strait and adjacent region.”

To remind, Beach Energy submitted an environment plan to Australia’s offshore regulator for infill drilling on a field located in Commonwealth waters in the Bass Basin. The company is proposing to drill a single new infill well in the Yolla field at a depth of approximately 80 meters, located 147 km south of Victoria in Bass Strait, Tasmania.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Beach Energy makes plans for infill drilling off Australia to meet gas demand Posted: 3 months ago