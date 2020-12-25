MMA Offshore secures two new MPSV jobs

December 25, 2020, by Nermina Kulovic

Australian marine and subsea services provider MMA Offshore has secured two new contracts for its multi-purpose support vessel the MMA Privilege.

The first contract is for the provision of accommodation and walk-to-work services to support FPSO shutdown operations in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, MMA said in a statement on 17 December 2020.

This contract is for a firm period of 138 days, including mobilisation and demobilisation, with a further 14 days in options. It starts in February 2021, with the vessel mobilising from Singapore in January 2021.

Furthermore, MMA said that the second contract is for the provision of light construction and accommodation/walk-to-work services in Brunei.

This contract is for a firm period of 90 days, with a total of 70 days in option periods. It will start in or around July 2021.

These two contracts, with firm periods totalling 228 days, increase the company’s contracted revenue for FY2021 and FY2022 by an aggregate total of approximately A$8 million.

Importantly, they secure utilisation for the MMA Privilege, one of MMA’s larger vessels, with two premium clients for a material portion of the 2021 calendar year.

Commenting on the contract awards, MMA’s Managing Director, David Ross, said: “We are extremely pleased to secure these contracts which give us greater certainty in our forward contract book in the current environment”.

MMA Privilege is a FiFi One, dynamically positioned DP-2, multi-purpose workboat, designed for platform commissioning field maintenance tasks, and coil tubing operations.

Built in 2015 in MMA’s Batam Shipyard, the vessel operates under a Singapore Flag.

The vessel is fitted with a 7,800 kW Wartsila Diesel Electric propulsion system for reduced fuel consumption, with three bow thrusters and two azimuth electric driven propeller sets.

The vessel is SPS 2008 compliant and offers accommodation for 239 people, or can be configured for 136 passengers.