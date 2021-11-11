MMA’s new JV targets offshore wind sector in Taiwan

November 11, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Marine services provider MMA Offshore has formed a joint venture (JV) with the survey company Global Aqua Survey (GAS) to target the offshore wind sector in Taiwan.

According to the company, MMA acquired 49.9% of the shares in the Taiwanese company and created the MMA Global Aqua JV.

The JV will combine GAS’ local footprint, track record and experience with MMA’s vessels, marine and subsea expertise to grow the combined service offering to the Taiwanese offshore wind market, MMA explained.

The parties expect the MMA Global Aqua JV to provide MMA with a local platform through which it can expand its presence in Taiwan whilst giving GAS access to a fleet of vessels and other non-survey capabilities including engineering, diving, stabilisation, remotely operated vehicles (ROV) and inspection expertise.

“The MMA Global Aqua JV is an important step in MMA’s offshore wind strategy. With cabotage and local ownership becoming increasingly important in the Taiwanese market, the MMA Global Aqua JV will provide us with a local platform from which to grow our offshore wind business”, said David Ross, managing director at MMA.

Gwo-Shyh Song, managing director at GAS, added: “We are delighted to join forces with MMA and look forward to utilising GAS’ local contacts and experience combined with MMA’s global capability and asset base to grow our services to the Taiwanese offshore wind sector“.

Earlier this year, the Australian company also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its compatriot Worley to jointly provide integrated services to the offshore wind market in Taiwan and the broader Asia Pacific region.