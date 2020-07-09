Modus Hybrid AUV wraps up survey in Mediterranean
- Exploration & Production
Modus has recently completed seabed survey at a new deep water well exploration site in Mediterranean waters, offshore Israel.
UK based firm executed the survey on behalf of M-Surveys, part of the Maritech Group using Hybrid AUV (HAUV) technology.
The 3000-metre rated Hybrid system carried out the offshore scope of work in water depths up to 1800 metres.
According to Modus, this is the deepest dive it has undertaken to date with an AUV.
The HAUV deployment took place from the M-Surveys operated “Ocean Link” vessel in Q1 2020.
Subsea surveys of 4 x 4 km grids were conducted at high speed, making use of the HAUV’s flexible payload.
It included a multibeam sonar and high-resolution video cameras, to collect data simultaneously.
Modus claims the HAUV spread provided improved speed and quality of data acquisition when compared to conventional ROVs or AUVs.
Vyron Skaftouros of M-Surveys, said:
“Modus’ HAUV system provided us with the opportunity to significantly reduce our project timeline through the speed and efficiency of the HAUV in deep water drill sites.
“This was unprecedented and a step forward in how data will be acquired at these depths in the future.”
Luke Barnes, commercial manager for Modus, also said:
“With the latest 3000m rated HAUV only being delivered to our fleet in late 2019, it is a positive step forward for the technology to disrupt the traditional survey methodologies at these water depths.
“Operating the HAUV-2 fully autonomously, Modus sought to create a new benchmark for data quality, as well as helping to achieve a reduced project schedule for M-Surveys.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 16 days ago
Fugro wraps up autonomous geophysical survey in Middle East
Fugro has completed first fully autonomous geophysical shallow-water route survey in the Middle East...Posted: 16 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month agoPremium
- long read
The next generation of subsea robots
An ROV is a remotely operated underwater vehicle, also sometimes known as an underwater drone or und...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Huawei Marine Networks wraps up MSC survey
Huawei Marine Networks (HMN) has completed the marine survey for the Maldives Sri Lanka Cable (MSC) ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
ThayerMahan and Geo SubSea team up to provide seabed survey services
ThayerMahan has signed a partnering agreement with Geo SubSea to expand portfolio of seabed surveyin...Posted: about 1 month ago