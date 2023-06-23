MOL, Chevron to explore next-gen fuels and support low-carbon efforts

June 23, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipping heavyweight Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and energy company Chevron Singapore have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a strategic alliance aimed at lowering the carbon intensity of the marine energy industry.

Under the agreement, the partners will conduct joint research on next-generation fuels in various regions around the world and jointly study safety measures and legislation for lower-carbon efforts in the marine energy industry.

Furthermore, they will collaborate on a variety of potential business opportunities that lead to a lower-carbon future.

“Through collaborations such as these, Chevron aims to lead in lower carbon intensity oil, products and natural gas and at the same time advance new products and solutions that reduce the carbon intensity of major industries,” said Mark Ross, president of Chevron Shipping Company.

“This is another way Chevron is working to advance energy progress.”

“MOL is honored to have the opportunity to jointly study GHG emission reductions through this MoU with Chevron. First, we will study and implement all possible means, including the use of next-generation fuels and the introduction of new decarbonization technologies such as wind power and electricity, in tankers that have been chartered for a long period of time,” MOL Senior Managing Executive Officer Nobuo Shiotsu said.

MOL has set a goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The MoU is part of the company’s efforts to pursue fuel efficiency improvement under its environmental strategy.

The company has recently completed the trial using liquefied bio-methane (LBM) derived from cattle manure as a marine fuel on the domestic liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled vessel Ise Mirai in Ise Bay.