MOL orders LNG-fueled quartet, eyes up to 90 LNG-powered vessels by 2030

August 3, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipping heavyweight Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed contracts to build four 7,000-unit capacity car carriers using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as their main fuel.

As informed, MOL sealed the deal with two compatriot shipyards Shin Kurushima Dockyard and Nihon Shipyard.

The units are planned for delivery starting in 2024. No price has been revealed for the four ships.

The company plans to launch about 90 LNG-fueled vessels by 2030, under its strategy calling for “Adoption of Clean Alternative Fuels” to achieve net-zero GHG emission target.

“In addition to the LNG-fueled vessel projects that the MOL Group has been working on, we will promote the use of LNG-fuel for car carriers, starting with this decision,” the company stated.

“MOL is accelerating its preparations for the launch of environment-friendly vessels using not only LNG fuel but also biofuels, which are reaching the practical application stage, while continuing to research the use of ammonia and other next-generation fuels.”