MOL participates in LNG bunkering trial in Tomakomai Port

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has cooperated on an LNG bunkering trial in Tomakomai Port, jointly conducted by Tomakomai Port Authority and Japan Petroleum Exploration.

The trial involved the LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin, owned by MOL and operated by its group company Nihon Tug-Boat, which was used for LNG bunkering. The Ishin is powered by two dual-fuel engines manufactured by Yanmar and features a removable LNG fuel tank mounted on the exposed deck at the stern of the ship.

In addition, MOL Group MOL Marine & Engineering cooperated on maritime consulting services for the trial.

On 8 September, MOL said the Ishin is currently engaged in escorting large freighters and other vessels during port calling in/out operations, mainly in Port of Sakai-Semboku, Osaka. This is the third LNG bunkering trial for the tug, following earlier trials in Kobe and Nagoya.

The LNG fuel was supplied by the truck-to-ship system using tanker trucks, which is also used to supply LNG at Sakai-Semboku.

MOL says its Group has moved forward with the ‘adoption of clean alternative energy’ strategy toward de-carbonization/low carbonization in line with ‘MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1,’ established in June 2021, with the aim of achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

LNG fuel is expected to achieve a significant reduction in GHG emissions; for example, about 25 per cent less CO2 in comparison to conventional fuel oils. The MOL Group has thus promoted the introduction of LNG-fueled vessels as “a currently feasible initiative on reducing GHG emissions.”