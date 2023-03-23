Molslinjen welcomes LNG-ready, high-speed ferry from Austal

March 23, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Shipbuilder Austal Philippines has delivered a liqufed natural gas (LNG)-ready. high-speed vehicle-passenger ferry Express 5 to Denmark’s Molslinjen, following the successful completion of sea trials in Balamban, Cebu.

Austal

Molslinjen signed a $92.8 million contract with the shipbuilding company for the construction of the catamaran in 2019.

During sea trials, the 115-meter-long vessel achieved a top speed of 40 knots and bettered class quality standards for noise and vibration in the passenger decks, with a quiet and smooth ride, according to Austal.

Express 5 has the capacity for 1,610 passengers, space for 450 cars (or 617 lane metres for trucks plus 257 cars) over 2 vehicle decks and an operating service speed of 37 knots.

It is powered by an LNG-capable, medium-speed power plant that represents an environmentally friendly solution.

The catamaran was designed by the same Austal Australia team who developed the original, signature raked-bow hull for Molslinjen’s Express 4 delivered in 2019 and includes Austal’s proprietary Motion Control and MARINELINK-Smart systems.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the delivery of Express 5 was a testament to the resilience and capabilities of the Austal Philippines team, who constructed the vessel through the COVID pandemic and following the effects of Super Typhoon Rai in 2021.

Furthermore, Gregg noted that this ferry is the largest ferry (by volume) constructed by any Austal shipyard, in the company’s 35-year history.