Morrison sets up Byron’s pipelines in Gulf of Mexico
Louisiana-based contractor Morrison has installed oil and gas sales pipelines for Byron Energy’s South Marsh Island Blocks 58 & 59.
The project marked more than 1676 kilometres of pipe laid by Morrison in the Gulf of Mexico.
The most recent 18.5-kilometre pipeline installation campaign consisted of 3 inch, 4 inch, 6 inch and 8 inch pipelines.
The setup took place in water depths of approximately 43 metres.
It included burials, risers and tie-in fabrication and installations, crossing mitigation, and pigging, hydro testing and commissioning of the pipelines.
The Byron pipeline installation presented an opportunity for the triple lay of a portion of the overall pipelay.
To perform the pipelay installations and bury operations, Morrison utilised its lay barge, the CM-15.
Morrison worked with the export pipeline companies and installed hot tap tie-in on those transmission lines.
This was performed utilising Morrison’s dive asset, DSV Kelly Morrison.
In addition, the DSV Joanne Morrison provided support for the riser clamp, pipeline tie-ins and various dive operations.
“We are extremely proud to reach the milestone of ‘more than 5.5 million ft of pipe laid in the Gulf of Mexico’ in 2020, the year in which Morrison celebrates its 20th anniversary of working in the pipeline business,” stated Morrison CEO Chet Morrison. “We are established pipeline veterans that can accomplish challenging projects even in difficult times, and the completion of this project is evidence of that.”
